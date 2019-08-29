Mexico Middle School Holds Orientation For Incoming Fifth Graders

August 28, 2019 Submitted article
Students entering the fifth grade in September pose for a photo during their tour of Mexico Middle School.

MEXICO — Students who are preparing to enter Mexico Middle School as fifth graders this fall recently got acquainted with their new school and policies during a recent orientation.

Mexico Middle School Principal Kimberly Holliday, standing at right, speaks to a group of students and families at a recent fifth grade orientation night.

Held a couple weeks prior to the first day of school, the dozens of fifth graders in attendance learned about rules and procedures at the middle school, then toured the school to get acquainted with its layout.

Mexico Middle School Principal Kimberly Holliday welcomed the group, highlighting the various activities and clubs that the students will have as options throughout the next four years.

Holliday also explained the Tiger Pride Pass program, services offered at the school’s school-based health center and other items of note to the newcomers.

Students also met the school’s new Assistant Principal, Stacey Rebecchi, who noted she was excited to be working in Mexico and to meet the members of the community.

After the meeting, Holliday, Rebecchi and other staff members took students and their families on a tour of the building.

The first day of school for Mexico students is Sept. 4.

