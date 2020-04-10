Mexico Native Makes Medical-Grade Face Masks In U.S. Navy

MEDITERRANEAN SEA – Aviation Electronics Mate 3rd Class James Gracey, from Mexico, New York, cuts material to make medical-grade cloth face masks in accordance with CDC guidelines aboard the aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) in the Mediterranean Sea April 4, 2020.

The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is conducting operations in U.S. 6th Fleet to support maritime security operations in international waters, alongside our allies and partners. Truman has spent at least one day underway for 30 of the last 34 months, in direct support of global security around the world. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kaysee Lohmann)

