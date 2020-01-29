Mexico Schools Forming Community Advisory Committee, Seeks Applicants

MEXICO — Officials and administrators from Mexico Academy and Central School are calling upon roughly three dozen volunteers from the community to form an advisory committee to help the district with its collaborative visioning strategy.

Applications for the community advisory group are being accepted from MACS community members, students, staff, parents and local business owners to ensure all residents, taxpayers and stakeholders are represented in the visioning process.

“The goal of this committee is to review our current strengths and challenges along with our potential future challenges to develop a vision of what we can be,” Mexico Superintendent Sean Bruno said. “All this work will be public, transparent and collaborative, with opportunity for input.”

The district is utilizing an outside firm as a study team, with their role to examine and organize data about the district without bias, and to identify possible options, opportunities and challenges of various scenarios to implement and deliver an educational program.

Members of the advisory committee will meet with this study team for scheduled meetings, listening to presentations and discussions while providing feedback about various facility needs. The group will also suggest planning recommendations based on findings from the study team.

The administration and Mexico Board of Education will select roughly 40 members to the committee based on the pool of volunteers.

The study process will take place in the coming months, with results of the study being posted to the Mexico website throughout the process.

Those interested in the collaborative process that will help steer the school’s decision making can apply via the following link: https://tinyurl.com/qvc9pat

Paper applications are also available in the district office and being distributed to MACS residents by mail.

The application deadline is set for Feb. 7.

“We hope you take the time to be a part of this very important process, and thank you for your continued support of Mexico students and programming,” said Bruno.

