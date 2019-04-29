Mexico Student Wins Region in DEC Arbor Day Poster Contest

MEXICO — Delaney Mack, a fifth grader at Mexico Middle School, recently won a regional Arbor Day poster contest run by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation.

Mack was chosen as the winner from her five-county region and her artwork was one of just nine regional winners judged at the state level.

“I’m very proud of the hard work that Delaney put into this project,” said middle school art teacher Brittany Malone. “She took it upon herself to come in during her extra period and finish it.”

The contest, which is open to fifth-grade students around the state, sees thousands of entries each year. This year’s theme was “Habitats for Bats.”

Mack was chosen as the regional representative for MACS after winning the school-wide competition among the fifth grade.

By participating in the annual Arbor Day poster contest, students learn about the importance of trees and how they affect the health and well-being of our environment and the quality of life in our communities.

The winner at the state level was Julie Hou from Minnesauke Elementary School in Suffolk County.

