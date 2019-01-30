Mexico Trail riders Snowmobile Club First Chili Cook-Off

Mexico trail riders snowmobile club are holding their very first chili cook-off fundraiser at Indulge ice cream shop in Palermo on February 16th, 2019 from noon to 5 pm. We still have spots to enter your chili. Entrance fee is $15.00 to join or $5.00 to sample and vote ( presale tickets are $4.00). We will also have raffle baskets and tickets, lotto board, shirts for sale and more. So come and enjoy the fun and check out the variety of sleds and bring your kids to see the groomer.

The money will help the club maintain and support our trail system and to keep the equipment up and running. Indulge will also have other food there to purchase.

Indulge is located 1669 county route 45, Fulton NY 13069. Contact Melissa at 315-593-5297 or Amber at 315-806-0768.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...