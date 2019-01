MEXICO – The Mexico Trailriders snowmobile club will have a chili cookoff at Indulge ice cream in Palermo on February 16 from noon to 5 p.m.

If you would like to join, contact Amber 315-806-0768 or Missy at 315-593-5297.

Come and check out the chili, sleds and groomer or ride your sleds there.

We will also have raffles and shirts for sale.

Hope to see you there!!

