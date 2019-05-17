Mexico VFW Car Show Scheduled

MEXICO – The ninth annual car show will be held at the Mexico VFW Post 369 on Route 3 in Mexico; organized by the auxiliary.

It will be held on June 9.

Registration (and gates open) at 9 a.m.

Show hours are noon until 5 p.m.

We invite car owners and enthusiasts alike to come and share in this great event to benefit the community and our local veterans.

We will have food, vendors and a chicken BBQ.

If you have any questions, please call Fran at 315-963-3817 or Jeff at 315-436-6913.

