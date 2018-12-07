Michael E. Vanderhaden, 49

FULTON, NY – Michael E. Vanderhaden, 49, of Fulton, passed away Tuesday December 4, 2018, after a long illness.

He enjoyed camping, hunting and fishing.

Michael was predeceased by his parents, Edward and Christine Vanderhaden.

He will be greatly missed and forever loved by his fiancée, Dawn DeSantis; children, Annee Vanderhaden, Randi, Gabriel and Asia; three granddaughters; siblings, Mark and Stephanie; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Calling hours will be Wednesday, December 12, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay St., Fulton.

