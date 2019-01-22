FULTON, NY – Michael J. Grassi Jr., 84, of Fulton, passed away peacefully Saturday January 19, 2019, at Bishops Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Syracuse.

He was born in Fulton, to the late Michael and Theresa (DelDuca) Grassi Sr.

Mr. Grassi remained a lifetime resident of Fulton.

He worked as a heavy equipment operator and truck driver retiring from the city of Fulton.

Mr. Grassi was very active in the Pathfinder Antique Auto Club, the SnowBelters Chorus, Holy Family Church Choir, the Fulton Men’s Choir, and the Jack Walsh No Name Quartet.

He was also a past member of the PLAV Drum Corp, Brigadiers Drum & Bugle Corp and the Gauchos Drum & Bugle Corp.

Mr. Grassi was predeceased by his siblings: Leonard, and Thomas Grassi and Carolyn Bidwell.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Anne M. Grassi of Fulton; their children: Deborah Didato of Connecticut and John (Margaret) Grassi of Marion, NY; his sister: Pauline Pfeifer of Oswego; four grandchildren: Clark, Brett, Cristina and Philip; and several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the Sugar Funeral Home, Inc., 224 W. Second St. S., Fulton, with the funeral service to follow at 11 a.m., with Rev. Joseph Scardella officiating.

Burial and committal service will be held in the Spring at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Fulton.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations may be made to PAWS Across Oswego County, 2035 County Route 1, Oswego, NY 13126.

