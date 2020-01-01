Michaels, Common Council Begin Terms

FULTON – The city of Fulton swore in its second ever woman mayor, Deana Michaels, today, Jan. 1 at 1 p.m. in the courtroom of the municipal building.

Joined by her family and led by city court Judge David H. Hawthorn, Michaels swore to uphold the U.S. Constitution, the New York Constitution and the Fulton city code.

The common council, old and new members, were also sworn in for their two year term.

Following the oaths, Michaels gave her beginning remarks as mayor of Fulton:

“I sit here as your mayor, humbled by this opportunity. It is with great pride and honor to serve as only the second woman mayor in the history of our great city. We, as a city, have much to be proud of. Our rich history, our ability to come together in times of celebration and in times of need, and our steadfastness to overcome the hurdles in front of us, to achieve our goals as a community. As I look out at all of you, I am reminded of our greatest asset we have as our community: our people. I cannot help but think about what lies ahead for our city. Together, we can be a community with pride; a community of safe neighborhoods for all those to live, work and visit; a community with a rich cultural district and a bustling downtown; a city our youth are proud to call home; and a city that’s affordable to all ages.

“There is a great new energy and feeling of optimism that fills the air in Fulton. With initiatives such as the DRI funding, Fulton Block Builders, Friends of Fulton Parks and Fulton Footpaths, just to name a few, I know that we are that much closer to seeing our city once again be a city of opportunity and hope.

“I welcome and congratulate my fellow elected officials in their victory. Ward 1 – Councilor [Tom] Kenyon. Ward 2 – Councilor Chapman. Ward 3 – Councilor Patrick. Ward 4 – Councilor [John] Kenyon. Ward 5 – Councilor Avery. Ward 6 – Councilor Macner. Together we are stronger, and I am confident that as we move forward, we will always put Fulton first. I extend a very special thank you to Mayor Woodward and Cathy Trowbridge for their dedication and years of service to our city. You have welcomed me and my team with open arms and have made this transition as smooth as possible. Please join me in wishing them the very best as they prepare for the next chapter in their lives. [Audience applauds.]

“To my advisory team, most of whom are here today, I thank you. Your belief in my vision and your support and guidance through the process means so much. I am a stronger person today because of each of you. And to my family, my husband, my sons, my parents who are here today, thank you. Words will never be enough to say how much your support means. As I have always done, I will continue working every day to make you proud.

“And most importantly, a very special thank you to the citizens of Fulton, New York. You put your faith and trust in me, a mother with a goal to get her son to choose Fulton. We stand together today with great opportunity in front of us and a new chapter for our city. The challenges we face will not happen overnight and will not be solved overnight. It will take us all as a community to work together to make Fulton the city with a bright, new future.

“I am honored that you chose me to serve as your mayor. Together we will make Fulton the city people choose to live, work and visit. There’s a saying that is near and dear to my heart – ‘She believed she could, so she did.’ As we turn the page and start this new chapter in Fulton, I leave you with this thought. Fulton believed they could, so we did. Happy New Year to all and thank you for joining us.”

The common council then held its first meeting of the year. In the agenda several people were appointed or reappointed to various committees and boards.

The councilors later gave their own remarks. Many thanked their spouses and families for supporting them and expressed optimism in the future of Fulton.

When the meeting was adjourned, the audience which packed the entire courtroom was invited to the building community room for refreshments.

To see the video of the swearing in ceremony, click here.

