Michaels Names Canfield as her Executive Assistant

ULTON, NY = Mayor-elect Deana Michaels has announced the appointment of Elizabeth Canfield of Fulton as her executive assistant.

The executive assistant position was created by the Common Council in the city charter to aid the mayor in the day-to-day operations of vity government.

As executive assistant to the mayor, Canfield will support the day-to-day operations of the mayor’s office by working closely with all departments within the city, providing support to the common council, attending community events and coordinating various city meetings and initiatives.

As a native of Fulton, Canfield is known for her community involvement and for highlighting positive aspects of the community through her photography.

In her youth, she was involved with Friends of Voorhees Park, regularly attended council meetings and spoke at her first council meeting at age seven.

Canfield graduated with a BA from SUNY Oswego (summa cum laude) and is a recipient of the Chancellor’s Award for academic achievements and community contributions (garnering recognition from NYS senate).

She later attended Bowling Green State University (in Ohio) where she earned her Master’s Degree.

“I believe Elizabeth will be a tremendous asset to my administration and to City Hall. Her experience and talents will help us to create the change we need to make Fulton a place people want to live, work and visit,” Mayor-elect Michaels said.

Canfield said, “I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to give back to the community that I grew up in. I visited City Hall many times as a young person and I am honored to return in an official capacity. I am confident that this new administration will do great

things for the city of Fulton and I’m excited to be part of it.”

The executive assistant position has to be approved by city council and when approved will start on January 1, 2020.-

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...