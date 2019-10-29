Michaels Receives Endorsements from Senator Ritchie, Assemblyman Barclay

Today Senator Patty Ritchie (R,C,I—Oswegatchie) together with Assemblyman Will Barclay (R,C,I,Ref–Pulaski) announced that they were proud to endorse the Republican and Conservative Candidate for Mayor of the City of Fulton, Deanna Michaels.

“I have every confidence that Deanna will make a great mayor. She has proven leadership abilities and her years of living, working and being involved in so many organizations in the community will be an asset to the people of Fulton. I am proud to know her and look forward to working with her more when she is mayor,” said Ritchie.

“Deanna will be a strong voice for the people of Fulton. She has been a key part of the grassroots revitalization efforts already taking shape in Fulton and will use that momentum to move the city forward. I look forward to having a strong partner in the mayor’s office to improve Fulton,” said Barclay.

“I am humbled and honored by both the Senator’s and the Assemblyman’s endorsement today. Their proven leadership and partnership will be an asset to myself and the city and I look forward to working more with them both to make Fulton a place people want to live, work and visit.”

Michaels will be on the ballot Nov. 5. She has been a life-long resident of Oswego County and a resident of Fulton since 2004. She is the Market Manager at Pathfinder Bank. Michaels is a member of the Fulton Downtown Revitalization Initiative Committee which wrote the grant application for the $10 million Initiative funding the City received. She serves on the Board of Oswego County Opportunities, The Greater Oswego-Fulton Chamber of Commerce and Towpath Towers. She also serves on the City’s Planning Commission and Ethics Committee. Deana has been an active community volunteer for many years. She and her husband and two sons live in Fulton’s Fifth Ward.

