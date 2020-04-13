OSWEGO – Michelle “Shelly” Smith Wilber, 66, of Oswego, New York, passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020 at University Hospital after battling a long illness.

She was born on February 27, 1954 to Gerald R. and Ida May (Muckey) Smith. Shelly was raised on a farm in Canastota and graduated from Canastota High School 1972. She was an avid baseball fan, loved reading and crocheting.

She is survived by her husband, Frederick Wilber Jr.; two daughters, Rebecca Wilber and Jessica (Wilber) French; three grandchildren, Haley Wilber, Angel Wilber and Richard French; one great-granddaughter, Gaia; three brothers, Randolph Smith, Brian (Heather) Smith and Jason (Shari) Smith; two sisters, Lori Hood and Christine (John) Barley as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends that will miss her.

A celebration of her life will be held this summer at the convenience of her family. Foster Funeral Home, Fulton, has care of arrangements.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...