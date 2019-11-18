FULTON, NY – Mieczyslaw “Michael” Wolszczak, 93, formerly of Tonawanda, NY, passed away peacefully Friday November 15, 2019, in Syracuse, NY.

He was born in Borki, Poland.

Mr. Wolszczak served in the UK RAF before immigrating to the United States in the early 1950s.

He retired as a tool and dye machinist for Voss Manufacturing, Sanborn, NY, having been a devoted worker well into his 70s.

Mr. Wolszczak was a longtime member of the Lotnicy, Polish Air Force Veteran Organization, Buffalo.

He enjoyed wood working, tending to his home, and fishing.

Mr. Wolszczak was predeceased by his wife of 63 years, Renata, in April of 2019.

He is survived by their four children: Elizabeth (Ray) Appleby of Syracuse, Thomas (Tammy) Wolszczak of North Carolina, Robert (Gina) Wolszczak of Buffalo, NY and Peter (Kelley) Wolszczak of Washington; his siblings: Wanda Zwolak and Thaddeus Wolski; six grandchildren: Michael, Stephanie, Megan, Robert, Samantha and Christian; great-grandson, P.J.; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at St. Stanislaus Church, 123 Townsend, Buffalo, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated.

Burial will be held in St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Cheektowaga, NY.

Calling hours will be conducted 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Daniel R. Smolarek Funeral Home, 2510 Union Road, Cheektowaga, NY

The local arrangements are in the care of the Sugar Funeral Home, Inc., 224 W. Second St. S., Fulton, NY.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in honor of Michael to the Adam Mickiewicz Library & Dramatic Circle, 612 Filmore Ave. Buffalo, NY 14212.

