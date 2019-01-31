Mila Mae Blanchard

January 31, 2019 Contributor
Mila Mae Blanchard
Mila Mae Blanchard

Mila Mae Blanchard was born in Oswego Hospital on January 25, 2019, at 12:56 p.m.

She weighed 7 pounds, 3 ounces and was 19.5 inches long.

She is the daughter of Grayson Blanchard and Keely Haesnert, of Fulton.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*