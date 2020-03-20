CATO – Mildred Kells, 92, of Cato, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at home surrounded by her family.

She was born in Fulton, a daughter to the late Alex and Augusta Dorohokupetc Koliada. Mildred worked as a machine operator for Nestle Co., retiring after 26 years. She enjoyed gardening especially growing her flowers. Mildred was predeceased by her husband Paul Kells in 1986.

Surviving are her two sons, Richard and Roger Kells; sister, Alice Spencer; three sisters in law and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be private. Burial will be in Ira Union (White) Cemetery at a later date. Foster Funeral Home, Hannibal, has care of arrangements.

