Military Monument Restoration Initiative Under Way In Oswego

OSWEGO – In honor of the 100th Anniversary of the end of World War I this November, Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow has announced an initiative to clean and restore the many war memorial monuments throughout the city in several parks.

The initiative has already started with the Oak Hill Park World War I monument and the World War I memorial bench in Franklin Square receiving attention last week.

Mayor Barlow has directed the Oswego Department of Public Works to focus on improving these monuments to recognize the service and sacrifice made by members of the Oswego community through military service.

“The city of Oswego is rich with military history and is home to many active military members and Veterans who served our country,” said Mayor Barlow. “Unfortunately, the many monuments around our community have not received the care, attention and proper maintenance they deserve over the years and that is going to change. It is only appropriate to focus on these tributes, highlight our memorial monuments and always recognize and appreciate our military, democracy and those in our community who put their lives on the line for our country.”

City of Oswego Historian Mark Slosek thanked Mayor Barlow for his commitment to improve Oswego’s memorial monuments and says it will add to the already special occasion of remembering World War I on the 100th anniversary.

“It is only natural that the citizens of Oswego set aside public space to honor Oswegonians who sacrificed so much for the liberties that we enjoy today. Parks are the heart of our community. Taking pride in their upkeep not only respects those listed on our monuments but also attracts visitors who will acknowledge their dedicated service,” Slosek said.

Memorial monuments exist in several city parks including Washington Park with a Civil War Monument dated 1932, East Linear Park has a tribute to the War of 1812, Oak Hill Park contains World War I and World War II monuments, American Legion Park has a World War I monument, and Franklin Square with a World War I memorial bench.

