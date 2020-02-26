FULTON, NY – Milton C. Beck, 72, of Palermo, passed away Monday, February 24, 2020, with his wife by his side.

He was born September 12, 1947, in Temvik, North Dakota, to Edwin and Christine Serr Beck and attended school in Linton, North Dakota.

Milton was a forklift operator for several companies in the Syracuse area including Syroco and he retired from WT Motto in Liverpool.

In his spare time, Milton enjoyed working on cars, maintaining his lawn and spending time on his John Deere tractor.

Milton was a member of the North Volney United Methodist Church.

He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Beverly Peterson Beck; his brother, Lester (Belva) Beck of Fulton; three sisters, Wilma (Kenneth) Ware of Fulton, Frances Bateman of Nevada and Kathy (Jim) Rhodes of Prescott Valley, Ariz; as well as several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Milton was predeceased by his brother, Harvey Beck; two sisters, Corrine Wilcox and Phyllis Ehrmann; and by an infant brother, Raymond Beck.

Calling hours will be held from 1 to 3 p.m., Saturday, February 29, with services to follow at the North Volney United Methodist Church.

Contributions in Milton’s memory may be made to the North Volney United Methodist Church, 2563 County Route 6, Fulton, New York 13069.

