Mimi's Helps Catholic Charities With Basket Raffle During Live Radio Broadcast December 3, 2018 ChirelloMarketing Mimi's Drive-In supported Catholic Charities of Oswego County by donating the proceeds from a basket raffle held during a live broadcast at the restaurant on Nov. 30 by Tom and Becky of B104.7 radio , said Mary Margaret Pekow, CCOC executive director. Mimi's owners Chris Sachel, above left, and Dennis Rupert, presented Susan Mayer of CCOC with the donation. "We are extremely grateful to Chris and Dennis for their support," Pekow said. "The demand for items from our food pantry, as well as other services is extremely high during the holiday season and the extra help is really appreciated ." For more information, contact Pekow at 315-598-3980, ex. 223.