Mindfulness for Health and Wellbeing is the Topic of ‘Learn and Lunch’ at Bishop’s Commons

OSWEGO – Bishop’s Commons at St. Luke welcomes Liane Benedict to their next “Learn and Lunch” event on February 27, from noon to 1:30 p.m.

“Learn and Lunch” features a half hour educational program followed by a free lunch that includes soup, salad and dessert served in their Grand Dining Room.

This month educator Liane Benedict, a mindfulness and meditation teacher, consultant, and coach, will discuss the health benefits of mindfulness, sharing activities and practices for personal growth and self-care.

“Learn and Lunch” is free of charge and open to the public.

Because of the popularity of this program, those planning to attend should RSVP to Bishop’s Commons at 315-349-0799 before Monday 2/24.

Bishop’s Commons is conveniently located at 4 Burkle St. in Oswego, easily accessible to families and visitors. On the web at www.bcommons.com.

