FULTON – Mindy Lynn Terramiggi Aguzar, 40, of Fulton, passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020 after a fighting battle of SLE Lupus and Lung disease and she will join her mother in heaven where she is able to breathe.

She was born on December 11, 1979 in California, a daughter to the Gwen Wettering and Paul Terramiggi.

Mindy was a mother, sister, daughter, aunt and friend. She had many children that called her “Mom,” too many to list. She was the mom some needed and always had an open door for them. Although her journey was difficult at times in life, she has overcome the way of life and made an impact.

She was a true inspiration for the fight and success story of achieving her ultimate goal. Those who know Mindy know that her ultimate goal was family first, she would always say that we are, FAMILY!

Mindy has two children, Isaiah Terramiggi and Bobbi Jo Mathews; sister, Brandie (Matthew) Coleman; brother, Dustin Wettering; nieces, Faliecia Coleman, Sophia Wettering and Dixie Wettering; nephews, Dillon Coleman and Gauge Coleman as well as several aunts and uncles.

There will be no services or calling hours. Foster Funeral Home, Fulton, has care of arrangements.

