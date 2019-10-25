Minetto 4th Graders Use Life Skills to Complete Halloween Teamwork Activity

MINETTO – Minetto Elementary School fourth graders recently participated in a BreakoutEDU activity where they were tasked with solving “Halloween Haunted House Gets Ghosted.”

In small groups, students worked together as they utilized problem-solving, critical thinking, math and teamwork skills to help save parents from turning into pumpkins before time was up.

Upon completion of each of the five tasks involved, students were required to unlock each of the five locks and save the day.

Amy Sullivan, fourth grade teacher, offered thanks to library media specialist Kimberly LeRoy for her creation of the enrichment activity.

