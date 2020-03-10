Minetto Elementary 6th Graders Host Kindness Assembly

MINETTO -To help promote character education throughout the entire building at Minetto Elementary, the school recently began hosting monthly assemblies to increase efforts in unifying the school community and promoting positive culture.

Throughout the month of February, students familiarized themselves more with the trait of kindness. Kindness pledges were read, students and staff members completed random acts of kindness and utilization of The Minetto Way helped propel students into being more kind to others.

To summarize all those efforts, sixth graders Joseph Smith, Billy Laird, Johnathan Budd, Jr., Lucas Wallace, Noah Ireland and Elvis Henderson felt empowered to lead the school-wide assembly.

Each student took turns sharing their thoughts on kindness, including Budd who said kindness may be used as a motivation for others.

Minetto library media specialist Kimberly LeRoy then read the book “What Does It Mean to Be Kind” to the entire student body. Students and staff members then turned to one another and shared kind thoughts.

