Minetto Elementary HSA Receives $15K for Playground Improvements

MINETTO – Minetto Elementary School will soon have its all-inclusive playground rebuilt, thanks to generous support from Keurig Dr Pepper and the national nonprofit, KaBOOM!.

The pair of supporters awarded the Minetto Home and School Association a $15,000 “Let’s Play Community Construction Grant” to help Minetto students learn, explore and grow on a safe space.

The playground build is made possible by Let’s Play, an initiative by KDP to provide the funding, equipment and play spaces to help kids and families make active play a daily priority.

“This grant opportunity couldn’t have come at a better time,” said Dana Geraci, Minetto HSA vice president. “Our 25-year-old playground did not meet safety standards and was removed. We are extremely grateful to KDP and KaBOOM!.”

Geraci said the sizeable grant, combined with the continued generosity of local businesses and the Minetto Elementary family, puts the HSA closer to its $100,000 goal.

Because all Minetto students learn and grow together in the classroom, the creation and enhancement of the playground will add to the overall inclusivity of the school culture.

Minetto Elementary staff and family members, along with the Oswego City School District administraton, have continued to develop a sense of belonging and acceptance for students to complete the district’s vision for them to become fully prepared and life ready.

Through Let’s Play, KDP has become a partner with two nonprofits to build and improve playgrounds in underserved communities and provide grants for sports equipment.

That collaboration has allowed the companies to help schools and community organizations, such as the Minetto HSA, to eliminate the play deficit by making active play possible for more children.

For those who would like to assist Minetto Elementary help reach its playground fundraising goal, a can and bottle drive will be held at Great Lakes Redemption.

Just tell the attendants the donation is going to the Minetto HSA.

B&T Sports in Fulton will also hold an apparel fundraiser, with orders due Sept. 27.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...