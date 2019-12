MINETTO – Minetto Elementary School has inched closer to its $100,000 fundraising goal for Phase I of its playground project, thanks to the most recent and generous donation of $5,000 from the Jim and Juli Boeheim Foundation.

The all-inclusive, active play project has been an important focus of t

he Minetto school community.

The outdated structures will be replaced with brand new equipment, which will ensure children of all abilities will be able to play together.

