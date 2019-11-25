Minetto Students, Families Offer Thanks Over Shared Meals/Snacks

MINETTO – Family engagement was served one meal at a time during Minetto Elementary School’s recent Thanksgiving Feast.

As students unpacked their lunches from home or ate the school’s lunch choice of the day, they were welcomed by their parents, guardians, or other special guests during the family-style meal for their lunch period.

Also joined by their teachers and Minetto support staff members, students in each grade level were given the opportunity to discuss what they were grateful for during the season of thanks.

Each cafeteria table was adorned with pumpkins, which each classroom decorated with words and items of thanks.

Minetto Elementary Principal Jennifer Sullivan said the event was a true Oswego City School District and Minetto Elementary Home and School Association collaboration.

The adult guests were offered coffee, water and cookies, the latter of which was purchased by the school’s student council.

Sullivan said the student council offered the good deed as a show of thanks to the HSA for all their efforts to bring an updated playground to the school grounds.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...