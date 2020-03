OSWEGO – All meetings, dinners, activities, rehearsals, and worship services scheduled at the Minetto United Methodist Church are canceled until further notice.

Persons needing pastoral services may contact Rev. Guerschom Saint Ange at 914-602-4128. The church secretary, Michelle Archer, normally works Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and can be reached at 315-343-3465.

