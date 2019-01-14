Mini Golf Event At Library Connects Kids And Books

OSWEGO – The very popular Mini Golf event sponsored by the Friends of the Oswego Library takes place Jan. 21 from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The inside of the library will be transformed into an 18-hole mini golf course.

The holes are decorated and sponsored by local businesses and library friends and will feature books that connect with the theme of each hole.

The cost is $5 per person.

Pizza, water, cookies and more are for sale beginning at 11:30 a.m.

Participants are urged to stay for lunch or for a snack in the library’s Community Room.

Themed baskets will be raffled during the event with a portion of the proceeds benefiting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

The Friends of the Oswego Public Library is committed to expanding and enriching the programs of the library.

More information on the Friends organization is available at:

https://foloswego.wordpress.com/ and on Facebook at:

https://www.facebook.com/friends.oswego.library/

