Mini-Training: Story of Self Scheduled

OSWEGO – A good story has the power to change the world.

This training will enable participants to use the “public narrative” methodology to tell their good story using proven techniques developed by Marshall Ganz.

This will enable organizers, activists, and community leaders to build a sense of community around shared values and experiences, and ultimately to motivate others to act.

The instructor, Ursula Rozum, will base this training session on the methodology developed by Ganz, senior lecturer in public policy at Harvard University.

Examples used in this training will focus largely on healthcare, but the training will help people who work on any issue.

More information about Ganz is available at:

The training session is free and open to the public, subject to space availability.

It will be held on July 23 from 5 – 7 p.m., in the Community Room at the Oswego City Library.

Please RSVP to attend the training at this website: https://www.nyhcampaign.org/

