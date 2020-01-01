Minority Leader Recognized

OSWEGO – Members of the Oswego County Legislature bid farewell to several outgoing legislators at the group’s final meeting of the year.

Legislature Chairman James Weatherup, District 9, presented Legislator Frank Castiglia Jr. with a plaque to mark his service to the county and recognized his memorable candor and advocacy throughout his three terms.

Castiglia has served residents of District 25, which is made up of portions of the city of Fulton, since January 2014.

Throughout the last six years, he has served on the Legislature’s Health, Public Safety, Economic Development and Planning, and Infrastructure, Facilities and Technology committees.

He has also served as Minority Leader since 2017.<br />

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...