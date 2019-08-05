Mister G To Perform at CNY Arts Center

FULTON – CNY Arts Center is excited to welcome Mister G to its new stage.

This fun and free event is set August 6 at 121 Cayuga St., right in the heart of downtown Fulton.

Ben Gundersheimer (Mister G) is a Latin Grammy Award-winning musician, artist, author, activist, and educator who incorporates language into his performances.

He aims to dissolve cultural borders and give children the opportunity to form cross-cultural connections.

“We are beyond thrilled to be hosting Mister G,” said CNY Arts Center director Nancy Fox. “This is such a treat for the youth of Fulton!”

This is the first event the CNY Arts Center has hosted with the focus primarily on younger children.

“We want everyone in the community to be able to utilize the center, regardless of age,” Fox said. “We are so lucky to have a world-renowned artist visiting our stage.”

Born and raised in Philadelphia, Gundersheimer is a graduate of Amherst College and the recipient of the first songwriting scholarship awarded by the Berklee College of Music.

For his Master’s of Education thesis, he created a curriculum that incorporated songwriting as a learning tool.

Dubbed ‘Mister G’ by his fourth grade students, he began writing the songs that would comprise his debut family album while working as a classroom teacher.

Fluent in a broad range of genres and styles, he collaborates widely with internationally renowned musicians, both onstage and in the studio.

His recordings feature guest performances by saxophonist Charles Neville (Neville Brothers), Senegalese talking drum master Massamba Diop (Baaba Maal), pianist Janina Rosado (Juan Luis Guerra), bassist Oscar Stagnaro (Paquito D’Rivera) and pianist Arturo O’Farrill.

This performance is sure to get your little ones dancing, singing, and learning about the vast world around them.

Mister G will be taking the stage by storm on August 6 at 7 p.m. at the CNY Arts Center, 121 Cayuga St.

This event is free and open to the public, making it the perfect family night out.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and seating is limited.

This is the only performance, so don’t miss out on this exciting night of music, fun and education.

For more information, visit CNYArtsCenter.com.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...