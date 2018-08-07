Mitchell’s Speedway Press Again Donates Printing Service To Fulton Jazz Fest

FULTON – Mitchell’s Speedway Press has again donated printing posters, banners and signage for Fulton Jazz Festival, Aug. 9, 10 and 11 in Fulton’s Lock 3 Canal Park.

“We are grateful to John and Kathy Henry for their steadfast support of our festival, “ said Joe Cortini, festival president. “ They have graciously printed posters, banners and signage for us for the past several years.”

For more information about the festival, call or text Fulton Jazz Fest at (315) 760-5299, or [email protected]

The event is online at www.fultonjazzfest.com, and on Facebook under Fulton Jazz Festival

