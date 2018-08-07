Go to ...
August 7, 2018

Mitchell’s Speedway Press Again Donates Printing Service To Fulton Jazz Fest

FULTON – Mitchell’s Speedway Press has again donated printing posters, banners and signage for Fulton Jazz Festival, Aug. 9, 10 and 11 in Fulton’s Lock 3 Canal Park.

From left: Steve Chirello, marketing director for the festival, and Kathy and John Henry, owners of Mitchell's Speedway Press.

From left: Steve Chirello, marketing director for the festival, and Kathy and John Henry, owners of Mitchell’s Speedway Press.

“We are grateful to John and Kathy Henry for their steadfast support of our festival, “ said Joe Cortini, festival president. “ They have graciously printed posters, banners and signage for us for the past several years.”

For more information about the festival, call or text Fulton Jazz Fest at (315) 760-5299, or [email protected]

The event is online at www.fultonjazzfest.com, and on Facebook under Fulton Jazz Festival

