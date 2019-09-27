Mod Lites Ready To Roll at Fulton Speedway

FULTON, NY – If you have never seen the Mod Lites race before, don’t let their size fool you. These are purpose built racing rockets that put on close and exciting side-by-side racing.

On Friday, October 4, the Fulton Speedway in conjunction with the Central New York Mod Lites Association present the $750-To-Win U.S Air Force Outlaw Weekend Championship.

This race has a history of drawing the best racers from the Northeast, the Canadian provinces of Ontario and Quebec, even the country of England has been represented in the past.

The 2018 race would see Tracey Fritter from Ohio hold off the best in the business for the majority of the feature. A late yellow and restart would let local favorite Doug Williams drive by Fritter for the narrow 0.315 of a second victory.

The Fulton Speedway would like to thank Marketing partner and title sponsor of the the Mod Lite division, the United States Air Force.

The U.S. Air Force is the world’s preeminent force in air, space and cyberspace. We maintain that distinction by maintaining our objective of global vigilance, reach and power and remaining true to our vision statement: The World’s Greatest Air Force – Powered by Airmen, Fueled by Innovation. Through shared values, key capabilities and upholding our Airman’s Creed, we continue to achieve our mission and aim high in all we do.

In the Air Force there are no dead-end jobs when the sky is the limit. To learn about all the Air Force has to offer please visit www.airforce.com

(2018 Mod Lite Championship 25 Laps) – DOUG WILLIAMS, Tracey Fritter, Mike Mullen, Paul Klager, Joe Garafolo, Harley Brown, Hunter Lawton, Scott Sharpe, Shawn Hort, Sam Usborne, Dave Brown, Kelly Skinner, Josie Fortier, Karen Thibault, Clayton Brewer, Jim Dunham, Steve Comeau, Tyler Winger, Reg Lemieux, Justin Williams, Jason Premo, Matt Fregoe, Ryan Halliday.

Exciting 34th Annual Stadium International Trucks Outlaw 200 Weekend Schedule:

Wednesday, October 2

5 p.m. – Camping Lot Opens for the Weekend

Thursday, October 3

5 – 7 p.m. – Ticket Sales and Will Call Open

5 – 7 p.m. – Early Hauler Parking

Friday, October 4

Pit Stop Convenience Stores NLMA Late Model Championship (50 Laps)

U.S Air Force Mod Lite Championship (25 Laps)

Fleet Repairs Truck & Trailer Repair Four-Cylinder Open (25 Laps)

E&V Energy Novice Sportsman Championship (20 Laps)

15 Lap Stadium International Trucks Modified Qualifiers (Winners earn 17th-20th place starting spots in the Outlaw 200)

Industrial Tire of CNY Sportsman Shootout Heats (8 Laps) & Consolations (10 Laps)

9 a.m. – 2 p.m. – Early Hauler Parking

noon – Ticket Sales Open

2 p.m. – Pit Gate Opens

5 p.m. – Grandstands Open

6 p.m. – Hot Laps

7 p.m. – Heat Races Begin

Adult General Admission $25 – Reserved Seats – $30 – 18 years and younger $5 – Pit $35

Saturday, October 5

34th Annual Stadium International Trucks Outlaw 200

Last Chance Qualifiers and 50 Lap Industrial Tire of CNY Sportsman Shootout

11 a.m. – Pit Gate Opens

noon – Grandstands Open

3 p.m. – Hot Laps

4:30 p.m. – Heat Races Begin

About 7:45 p.m. – Industrial Tire of CNY Sportsman Championship

About 8:30 p.m. – 34th Annual Stadium International Trucks Outlaw 200

Adult General Admission – $35 – Reserved Seats – $40 -18 years and younger $10 – Pit $45

Everything you need to know for a great time with us at the Outlaw 200 weekend from tickets, pit vouchers, camping prices and policies, division rules, etc. is available by going to www.fultonspeedway.com . Once there, look for the Outlaw 200 Weekend graphic at the top of the page. Keep checking the speedway Facebook and Twitter pages for all the latest Outlaw 200 Weekend updates.

Any questions you might have and for marketing opportunities contact Cory Reed at (315) 593-6531 or [email protected] .

