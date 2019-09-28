OSWEGO, NY – Mona Y. Shannon, 101, a resident of Oswego, passed away on Friday September 27, 2019, at the Seneca Hill Manor with her family by her side.

Born on August 10, 1918, in Oswego, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Mary (Conzone) Palloni.

She attended the Cooper School, Kingsford School and was a graduate of Oswego High School and the Rochester Business Institute.

Mona was employed with Taggart, the city of Oswego and later retired from the Oswego City School District.

She loved to socialize and was an avid bridge player and a member of the St. Joseph’s Women’s Club.

Mona was a volunteer at the Human Concerns Center, Red Cross and Oswego Hospital.

Surviving are her four sons, William (Mary) Shannon, Joseph (Linda) Shannon, John (Conlee) Shannon and Michael (Carol) Shannon all of Oswego; four grandchildren, Jacob (Judymaria Morales) Shannon, Roger (Jill DelTosta) Shannon, April (Nick DeFrancisco) Shannon and Dana (Andrew) Tamchyna; nieces and nephews; and she was eagerly awaiting the birth of her great-granddaughter who is due in January 2020.

She was predeceased by her husband, William “Spike” Shannon, on January 19, 2007; and a great-granddaughter, Jane Aileen DelTosta Shannon.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday at 11 a.m. from Christ the Good Shepherd at St. Joseph.

There are no calling hours.

Burial will be in St. Peter’s Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Human Concerns Center, 85 E. Fourth St., Oswego, N.Y. 13126.

Arrangements are in care of the Dowdle Funeral Home.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...