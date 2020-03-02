‘Moody’ Madness Comedy Show Slated

OSWEGO – Trinity Catholic School invites the pubic to join them for an evening of laughter and libations at this year’s eighth annual comedy show.

It will be held at The American Foundry on April 24.

Hilarious comedian Moody McCarthy will headline.

He has appeared on Letterman, Conan, Kimmel, Last Comic and Star Search.

For just $15 presale or $20 at the door, you will receive pizza, salad, and dessert.

To ensure you have seats with your friends, tables for eight can be reserved for $150.

Cash bar, basket raffles, and games will be available throughout the night.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

The opener, Nick Marra, will grace the stage at 8 p.m.

For tickets, call the office of Trinity Catholic School, 315-343-6700.

Proceeds will benefit the scholarship fund.

