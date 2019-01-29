Moonlight Snowshoe Hike Set At Amboy 4-H Environmental Education Center

AMBOY – The Amboy 4-H Environmental Education Center will offer a Moonlight Snowshoe Hike for families on February 19 at 6 p.m.

During this magical program, a 4-H environmental educator will give a brief instructional lesson on snowshoe technique and then lead participants for a short moonlit hike through the Center’s woods.

Afterwards, there will be a simple winter-themed craft activity.

Pre-registration is requested.

Participants may bring flashlights or headlamps if desired and are encouraged to dress warmly and in layers.

Outdoor footwear or winter boots that can be strapped into a snowshoe should be worn.

Sneakers and fashion boots with heels do not fit in the straps and will make walking very difficult.

If there is a scarcity of snow, attendees will enjoy a winter boot wander.

Program fees are $4 per person or $12 per family, and children younger than three are free.

Amboy 4-H Environmental Educational Center is located on State Route 183, between routes 13 and 69 in eastern Oswego County.

For information about the facility and its programming, call the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County 4-H Office at 315 963 7286.

Cornell Cooperative Extension is an employer and educator recognized for valuing AA/EEO, Protected Veterans, and Individuals with Disabilities, and provides equal program and employment opportunities.

Please contact the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County office if you have any special needs.

