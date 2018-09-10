More EEE and West Nile Virus Found in Mosquitoes

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Public Health Department reported that test results received recently indicated new positive results for both the Eastern equine encephalitis and West Nile viruses.

The report listed three mosquito pools as positive for EEE, two are located in the Toad Harbor Swamp and one is in the town of Hastings. Two pools were listed as positive for WNV, one in the town of Hastings and the other in the town of Palermo.

The county health department continues to work with the New York State Department of Health to monitor mosquito and virus activity.

“While mosquito counts are low at this time of year, they are still active,” said Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang. “With the nice fall weather coming, people will be out hiking, fishing, and enjoying other outdoor activities. It is very important for them to continue to follow their personal protection practices and to reduce mosquito populations around their homes.”

The Oswego County Health Department advises people to:

• Use a mosquito repellent according to label directions.

• Wear shoes, socks, long pants, and a long-sleeved shirt if you are outdoors for long periods of time, and when mosquitoes are most active, between dusk and dawn.

• Empty pails, swimming pool covers, flower pots and other containers of standing water around the home and yard.

• Remove all discarded tires from around your property.

• Replace or repair broken screens.

For more information about protecting your family against mosquitoes, call the Oswego County Health Department at 315-349-3564 or visit the New York State Department of Health’s Web site at https://www.health.ny.gov/diseases/west_nile_virus/

