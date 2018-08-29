More EEE Found at Toad Harbor Swamp

OSWEGO COUNTY – With families planning outdoor activities during the last few weeks of summer, Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang reminds residents of all ages to continue to protect themselves from mosquitoes until the first hard frost occurs.

Huang said today (August 29) the New York State Health Department recently announced that two additional samples of mosquitoes collected at Toad Harbor Swamp have tested positive for Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE).

“To date we’ve had 11 samples of mosquitoes from Toad Harbor Swamp test positive for EEE,” said Huang. “We’ve also had one sample of West Nile virus. Although all of the samples were collected from the same area, prior to aerial spraying on Aug. 20, we encourage people throughout Oswego County to continue to use insect repellent and limit their outdoor activities around dawn and dusk, when mosquitoes are most active.”

Repellents containing DEET are the most effective, and should be used with caution and according to label instructions. Products containing picaridin and oil of lemon eucalyptus are also effective. Residents are also advised to wear long pants, long-sleeved shirts, shoes and socks when outdoors, and eliminate standing water in bird feeders and other containers around the home.

For more information about EEE and other viruses transmitted by mosquitoes, call the Oswego County Health Department at 315-349-3564 or 1-800-596-3200, ext. 3564 between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. weekdays or visit the Oswego County Health Department’s website at http://www.oswegocounty.com/health/index.html.

After 4 p.m., call 315-341-0086.

