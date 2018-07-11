More than 1,400 Students Named to Spring Oneonta Dean’s List

ONEONTA, NY — A total of 1,445 SUNY Oneonta students earned Dean’s List honors for the spring 2018 semester.

To qualify for the Dean’s List, a student must earn a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher while carrying a course load of 12 hours or more.

Finella Campanino of Phoenix

Jordyn Fradenburgh of Hannibal

Erin Gilmore of Lycoming

Michelle Sharkey of Oswego

Located in the hills of Central New York, SUNY Oneonta is a mid-size, public, liberal arts and sciences college with a pre-professional focus.

The college enrolls approximately 6,000 students in a wide variety of bachelor’s degree programs and a number of graduate certificates and degrees.

