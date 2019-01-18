More to Love On Valentine’s Day

OSWEGO – There will be more to love about Valentine’s Day if you are one of the five Early Bird drawing winners, part of St. Luke’s annual Bundle of Bucks Charity Raffle.

Five ticket numbers will be picked on February 14 from all the Bundle of Bucks tickets sold by this date.

Each of the five ticket numbers selected will receive a cash prize of $100.

This year’s Early Bird drawing is leading up to the big Bundle of Bucks event, with cash prizes totaling $25,000 to be paid out when all one thousand tickets are sold by the time of the drawing on May 4.

The entry fee for the raffle is still $50 per ticket; only one thousand tickets will be sold.

The raffle features fifteen cash prizes with a top prize of $10,000 to a lucky winner!

Every raffle ticket is eligible for all of the cash prize drawings.

Tickets can be purchased individually or consider purchasing a group ticket with family members, co-workers or friends.

Last year’s event sold out by the time of the drawing so don’t wait – get your tickets today.

Raffle ticket applications are available online at www.stlukehs.com.

Applications are also available by calling 315-342-3166.

You can also stop in at St. Luke Health Services, St. Francis Commons or Bishop’s Commons in Oswego to purchase tickets directly.

Proceeds from the raffle benefits those served by the St. Luke Family of Caring; affiliated healthcare providers who have been serving the community since 1975.

Each raffle ticket admits two adults to the Bundle of Bucks Raffle Drawing Party taking place on May 4 from 1 – 4 p.m. at the Elks Lodge in Oswego.

The raffle-drawing event features free food, beverages, live entertainment, games and prize drawings.

You must be 18 years or older to participate.

You do not have to be present at the raffle drawing to win.

For more information, call 315-342-3166.

The St. Luke Family of Caring is an affiliation of not-for-profit healthcare providers serving the greater Oswego County area.

Affiliates include St. Luke Health Services, Bishop’s Commons Enriched Living Residence and St. Francis Commons Assisted Living Residence in Oswego.

Providing care and services to more than 300 people in our community daily.

