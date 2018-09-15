More WNV Found in Constantia and West Monroe

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Health Department reported test results received this week (September 14) indicate viral activity remains in the area. West Nile Virus (WNV) was confirmed in two mosquito pools, one in the town of Constantia and the other in the town of West Monroe.

“We continue to work with the New York State Department of Health to monitor mosquito and virus activities,” said Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang. “While the mosquito population remains low, I urge people to remain vigilant to prevent exposure to mosquitoes. Residents need to practice personal protection measures until we have a couple of heavy frosts later in the fall. These precautions are the most effective way to prevent mosquito bites.”

The Oswego County Health Department advises people to limit their outdoor activities between dusk and dawn, when mosquitoes are most active, and to wear long pants, long-sleeved shirts, shoes and socks when outdoors.

Another personal protection measure is to apply a mosquito repellent containing DEET, Picaridin, or Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus to prevent mosquito bites.

It should not be applied to the face and adults should not put the repellent directly onto children’s skin.

Instead, they should put it on their hands and then apply it to the child.

Insect repellents should be used according to label instructions.

Residents are also asked to help minimize mosquito populations in and around their houses and properties by eliminating all standing water around the home and repairing or replacing all window and door screens to keep mosquitoes outside.

For more information about WNV, Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) and other viruses transmitted by mosquitoes, call the Oswego County Health Department at 315-349-3564 or 1-800-596-3200, ext.3564 between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m., or visit their website at http://www.oswegocounty.com/health/index.html.

