Morgan Engle Recognized by Patients, Families, Faculty and Staff With an I CARE Award

January 11, 2020 Contributor

OSWEGO, NY – Oswego Health established an opportunity for patients, their families, faculty, staff and/or volunteers to recognize a medical staff member or employee for going above and beyond and providing exceptional services.

Oswego Health presents Morgan Engle, RN with an I CARE Award for going above and beyond for her patients and for continuously having a positive attitude.

Comment cards are collected monthly throughout the healthcare system and an individual or department is presented with an I CARE Award.

For the month of January, Oswego Health is proud to present the I CARE Award to Morgan Engle, RN who was nominated by her fellow Med Surge nurses, as they felt she has a positive attitude and is an individual who is always willing to extend a helping hand.

