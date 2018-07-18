Morgia / Ciappa Capture Member-Guest Event

OSWEGO, NY – Dylan Morgia (member) and Marc Ciappa (guest) overcame Adam Ellis (member) and Matt Emmons (guest) in a 4-hole playoff match and 3 additional sudden death playoff holes to win the 2018 Stone Creek Golf Club Member-Guest Tournament.

The inaugural three-day event kicked off with a practice round including optional stableford and a field of 26 teams. The 4 matches included an 18 hole flighting round and 4 Captain and Mate matches.

The winner of each flight advanced to the championship shootout on holes 1, 2, 8, and 9 with sudden death extra holes for a tie.

Championship shootout field included – Championship Flight Winner – Adam Ellis (member) / Matt Emmons, 1st Flight Winner – Dylan Morgia (member) / Marc Ciappa, 2nd Flight Winner – Jack Hall (member) / Shawn Baldwin, 3rd Flight Winner – Joe Berson (member) / Vinny Geddes, and 4th Flight Winner – Bill Whiting (member) / Ben Whiting, 5th Flight Winner – Will DuMont (member) / Will Derby.

A large gallery followed the teams through 7 playoff holes as birdie putts just edged out for Matt Emmons and Adam Ellis on the Par 4, 329 yard 1st hole.

Leaving Morgia/Ciappa with a putt for the win.

Marc Ciappa made the 10-foot birdie putt to secure the 2018 Stone Creek Member-Guest Championship.

A special thanks to our entire staff for preparing the golf course for this event and thank you to our generous sponsors.

The tournament was well managed by owner and PGA Head Professional William Weimer, owner Scott Baker and tournament chairs Jeffrey Dewey and Brian Canale.

RESULTS

2018 Stone Creek Golf Club Member/Guest Champions – Dylan Morgia (member) / Marc Ciappa (guest)

Championship Flight

1st – Adam Ellis (member) / Matt Emmons

2nd – Trevor Gibson (member) / Pete Wiltsie Jr.

First Flight

1st – Dylan Morgia (member) / Marc Ciappa

2nd – Bob Ruggio (member) / Matt Ruggio

3rd – Jeff Chamberlain (member) / Rob Finn

Second Flight

1st – Jack Hall (member) / Shawn Baldwin

2nd – Bob Brombley (member) / Noro Chabriero

Third Flight

1st – Joe Berson (member) / Vinny Geddes

2nd – Mike Nicholson (member) / Joe Gladziszewski

Fourth Flight

1st – Bill Whiting (member) / Ben Whiting

2nd – Dave Winterhalt (member) / Jon Fowler

Fifth Flight

1st – Will DuMont (member) / Will Derby

2nd – Mike Blum (member) / Ryan Munger

For more information on Stone Creek Golf Club and how we are growing the game of golf with lessons, leagues, junior golf, tournaments, and membership opportunities for singles, couples, and families, please visit www.StoneCreekGolfOswegoNY.com or follow us on Facebook.

