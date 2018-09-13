Morningstar Residential Care Center Named Presenting Sponsor of Buc Boosters Golf Tournament

Oswego, NY – Morningstar Residential Care Center has been named the presenting sponsor of the upcoming Buccaneer Boosters Golf Tournament scheduled for Saturday, September 22nd at the Oswego Country Club, according to Buc Boosters President Sean Callen.

Morningstar is a family owned and operated skilled nursing facility in Oswego, New York. With a tag line of “Life in Balance,” Morningstar is proud to sponsor and support a positive student experience through Buc Boosters, according to Morningstar President Joseph Murabito. “I grew up and graduated with Sean Callen, and am happy to support his efforts to help the students create memories of those important times and events growing up here in Oswego.”

“We greatly appreciate the partnership and support of Morningstar for their support of the Buc Boosters,” said Callen. “Joe and I know that what the student-athletes are experiencing now are life-long memories that they will revisit forever. Their contribution as the presenting sponsor of the tournament will be of tremendous benefit to our organization and student-athletes this upcoming sports season.”

According to Callen, limited spots remain for the tournament, so please reserve your team today. Sponsorship opportunities are also still available and welcomed.

The cost of $400 per team includes 18 holes of golf, two carts per team, and dinner immediately following the tournament.

For questions or sponsorship inquiries contact Sean Callen at (607) 327-2039 or [email protected] You can also contact Chris Mitchell at (315) 236-3370 or [email protected]