Mosquito Spraying Friday Will Not Be Over The Brewerton Speedway

BREWERTON, NY – Brewerton Speedway officials have been in touch with the Oswego County Department of Health about the spraying in the area of the speedway Friday, August 16.

As in the past they will stay in areas north of the track.

Track officials said they look forward to seeing everyone tomorrow for night of action-packed racing.

The Modifieds have the night off but there will be no lack of big horsepower, high-speed racing as the Winged Warriors of Lucas Oil Empire Super Sprints will do battle on the ‘D-Shaped Dirt Demon.

Joining ESS will be the DOT foods DIRTcar Sportsman, U.S Air Force Mod Lites, Fleet Repairs Truck & Trailer Repair 4-Cylinders.

Adult grandstand admission is $16 with everyone 18 years old and younger free.

Pit admission is $27 Participant, $30 Non-Participant.

Grandstands open at 5:30 p.m. with racing 7:30 p.m.

Any questions you might have and for marketing opportunities contact Cory Reed at (315) 668-6906 or [email protected]

For all the latest news go to www.brewertonspeedway.com and like the speedway Facebook & Twitter pages.

