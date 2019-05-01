Mother’s Day Wildflower Wander Set at Amboy 4-H Environmental Education Center

AMBOY – The ephemeral wildflowers of spring are blooming. On May 12 at 2 p.m., the public is invited to enjoy a Mother’s Day stroll along the trails of the Amboy 4-H Environmental Education Center to meet and greet the “little people” of the forest floor at the Center’s Mother’s Day Wildflower Wander program.

Participants, led by naturalist Pat Carney, will meander about the woodland exploring Wake-Robin, Goldthread, Cowslip, and others whose common names and stories are as colorful as their blossoms.

Following the stroll, enjoy tea, cookies and good company. Bring a mom, dad, family or friends and celebrate the day with Mother Earth.

A slide presentation will be offered if it rains.

The fee for this program is $4 fee per person or $12 per family and children younger than 3 are free.

The Amboy 4-H Environmental Education Center is located at 748 State Route 183 in eastern Oswego County, between routes 13 and 69 near Williamstown.

For information about the facility and its programming, call the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County 4-H Office Monday through Friday at 315-963-7286.

Cornell Cooperative Extension is an employer and educator recognized for valuing AA/EEO, Protected Veterans, and Individuals with Disabilities, and provides equal program and employment opportunities.

Please contact the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County office if you have any special needs.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...