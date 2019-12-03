Motorcycle Club Supports Local Veterans

Sons of Sam Motorcycle Club, a military support MC, raffled off a 2019 Harley Davidson Road King Special to help support our veterans.

Feed Our Vets of Watertown received a donation of $4,000 as a result of this year’s raffle.

Feed Our Vets provides free food assistance to more than 25,000 local veterans and their family members, distributing more than 1 million pounds of free food to veteran families.

Also , Paralyzed Veterans of America received a donation of $1,000.

PVA advocates for quality health care, spinal cord research and education, veterans benefits and civil rights for veterans.

