Motorcycle Ride, Vendor Showcase to Benefit Pelis Family

HANNIBAL – Owin and Rori Pelis suffer from Cystic Fibrosis.

Their parents, Zack and Karee Pelis, are struggling to make ends meet due to the overwhelming cost that comes with having two children with this disease.

Please help come out and support us for this great cause and benefit for the family on Saturday, August 24 from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Help the family stress less and enjoy life more in this time.

Many local vendors to shop from, raffles, 50/50, food and beverages to be served inside at the American Legion Post 1552, 226 Rochester St., Hannibal.

All proceeds will go to benefit the Pelis family.

A motorcycle ride is planned, weather permitting.

There is a $10 entrance fee per person for ride (kids younger than 10 are free).

For more information please post in event page or send a PM to Mary Simmons or email [email protected]

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...