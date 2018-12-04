Mount Adnah Cemetery Tree Lighting Ceremony Set Dec. 12

FULTON – The Mount Adnah Cemetery Association, 706 E. Broadway, Fulton, will hold its annual Memorial Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on Dec. 12.

It will take place at 7 p.m. at the front gate of the cemetery.

The winter storm delay date is Dec. 13.

Each year, the lights on the tree are lit in memory of family members or friends of someone in Fulton, or who used to live in Fulton.

There is a cost of $5 for each light on the tree, which may be sent with the name of the individual to be memorialized to: Mount Adnah Cemetery, 706 E. Broadway, Fulton, NY 13069.

The money received is used for the maintenance of the cemetery.

The tree will remain lighted from Dec. 12 through Jan. 9, 2019.

Anyone who wishes may visit it at any time to read the names of those who are remembered, or to take pictures.

