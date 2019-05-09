Mount Adnah Preservation Foundation Plant Sale Set

FULTON – The Mount Adnah Preservation Foundation, Inc. will hold its second annual plant sale at the barn at Mount Adnah Cemetery, 706 E. Broadway, on May 24 between 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The directors of the foundation are preparing 6-inch pots containing a geranium, and 8-inch, 10-inch and 12-inch combination pots, featuring a colorful mixture of seasonal and drought resistant plants for sale at a reasonable price.

This sale is by pre-order and for best availability, please pre-order by May 18.

There will be only a limited number of pots available for on-site sale on the 24th.

Please contact either Gail Chesbro at 315-592-2067 or Gail Holmes at 315-592-4245 for further information and order forms.

As an extra service, your pot can be placed on a gravesite at Mount Adnah Cemetery, for a small additional charge, and an e-mail or text confirmation will be sent to you.

Information about this service is on the order form.

The Mount Adnah Preservation Foundation Is a 501(C) (3) not for profit charitable corporation founded in 1994, and all profits from the plant sale will be used for maintenance and preservation of Mount Adnah Cemetery.

