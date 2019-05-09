Mount Adnah Preservation Foundation Plant Sale Set

FULTON – The Mount Adnah Preservation Foundation, Inc. will hold its second annual plant sale at the barn at Mount Adnah Cemetery, 706 E. Broadway, on May 24 between 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The directors of the foundation are preparing 6-inch pots containing a geranium, and 8-inch, 10-inch and 12-inch combination pots, featuring a colorful mixture of seasonal and drought resistant plants for sale at a reasonable price.
This sale is by pre-order and for best availability, please pre-order by May 18.
There will be only a limited number of pots available for on-site sale on the 24th.
Please contact either Gail Chesbro at 315-592-2067 or Gail Holmes at 315-592-4245 for further information and order forms.
As an extra service, your pot can be placed on a gravesite at Mount Adnah Cemetery, for a small additional charge, and an e-mail or text confirmation will be sent to you.
Information about this service is on the order form.
The Mount Adnah Preservation Foundation Is a 501(C) (3) not for profit charitable corporation founded in 1994, and all profits from the plant sale will be used for maintenance and preservation of Mount Adnah Cemetery.
Be the first to comment